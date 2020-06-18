Sen. Tom Cotton reacts to SCOTUS on DACA decision

WASHINGTON – Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton speaking out after the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, was illegally rescinded by the Trump Administration.

The court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

Sen. Cotton issued the following statement:

“It cannot be the law that what Barack Obama has unlawfully done, no president may undo. Yet John Roberts again postures as a Solomon who will save our institutions from political controversy and accountability. If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected. I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices on the Court.” Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas)

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.