Lt. Gov. Griffin proposes ‘phase-out’ of Arkansas state income tax

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin has a bold idea for the upcoming General Session that starts on January 11.

In an interview for KARK 4 News Capitol View, Griffin said he wants to phase out the state income tax.

He noted that Louisiana and Mississippi are also considering the idea and that neighboring states Texas and Tennessee already have no state income tax.

Griffin also discussed the fact that residents of Texarkana on the Arkansas side of the city are exempt from state income sales tax, Military pay, and military benefits are also exempt.

