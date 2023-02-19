LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another week is in the books for the Arkansas legislature and the big moves expected to happen soon are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with St. Sen. Bart Hester to discuss how the legislature has done so far after wrapping up week six.

Then, Brock was joined by State Representatives Ashley Hudson and Marcus Richmond from the House Judiciary Committee to talk about some focus areas in criminal justice reform and some potential legislation.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.