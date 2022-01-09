Capitol View — UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, State. Rep. Monte Hodges

This week on Capitol View Jay Bir speaks to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact on the state and its healthcare system. They also discuss why hospitals are struggling to stay fully staffed.

Bir also talks to State. Rep. Monte Hodges who announced his candidacy and will seek the Democrat party’s nomination for Arkansas’s 1st U.S. Congressional District.

Bir also takes a look at what lawmakers did on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.