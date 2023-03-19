LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As week 10 of the Arkansas legislature wraps up, legislators still have some things to tackle, including topics like criminal justice reform and the state budget. These topics and an interview with Rep. French Hill are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock kicked off the show by highlighting some big recent moments in the Arkansas legislature.

Then, KARK 4’s Caitrin Assaf was able to sit down with Rep. French Hill last week to discuss his thoughts of recent events, from the country’s financial system to the threat of China on the international stage.

Brock was then able to meet with St. Sen. Jimmy Hickey to discuss where the legislature stands after 10 weeks and some hurdles that legislators are still taking on like criminal justice reform and some budget challenges.

