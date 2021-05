LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View, Jay Bir is joined by U.S. House Representative Rick Crawford to talk about Arkansas infrastructure, and how they are dealing with ARDOT and the current issues after a fracture was found in the I-40 bridge.

Also on Capitol View Jay Bir talks about Gov. Hutchinson and the push urging Arkansans to get vaccinated. The Gov. has said he is looking for incentives to get more Arkansans to get vaccinated.

