LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week’s Capitol View is full of high-profile announcements from either side of the aisle.

Capitol View host Roby Brock highlights the two biggest political announcements of the past week: Former President Donald Trump announcing this 2024 bid for the presidency and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi deciding to retire.

The Republicans now have a small majority of the house at a little over 220 House seats, with Congressman Kevin McCarthy likely to be the next Speaker of the House.

Brock is then joined by State Senator Jonathan Dismang to discuss Governor Hutchinson’s final budget and any potential future moves regarding education funding and tax cuts.

Wrapping up Capitol View, Brock talks to the recently reelected U.S. Representative Steven Womack about the turbulent shake up that’s going on in D.C. right now.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.