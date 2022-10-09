LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Capitol View this week, a look at the race for the first district congressional seat.

Democratic state representative Monte Hodges is challenging Republican incumbent Rick Crawford.

They both join Roby Brock to discuss their campaigns, as well as issues like housing costs and the infrastructure bill vote.

Brock also discusses the November initiative to legalize recreational marijuana on the ballot, the Attorney General developing an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals.

This week, Brock also runs down a hectic week in politics, capped off by a bombshell on Thursday when President Joe Biden announced plans to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession.