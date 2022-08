LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Capitol View this week, crime continues to be a concern around the state.

In an editorial, Pulaski County judge Barry Hyde calls the violence unacceptable. He is also calling for increased funding for housing on the state level to ease overcrowding in county jails.

Hyde says his appeal is aimed at the state legislature.

Bob Clausen is also joined by Tony Williams from the Arkansas Student Loan Authority to discuss the president’s student loan debt relief program.