LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Week three of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly is in the books, and while it was slow compared to previous years, there were some debates and actions.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was first joined by Sen. Jonathan Dismang, chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, to discuss how difficult it might be to balance the budget this session with things like education and tax cuts on the docket.

Then, Brock met with Rep. Vivian Flowers, who sits on the Education Committee. She discussed the education funding plan rolled out by Democrats on Thursday. The plan includes legislation like House Bill 1268 that seeks to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $50,000 as well as give an immediate $10,000 raise for full-time Arkansas teachers.

