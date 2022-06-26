LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The overturning of the Roe versus Wade decision and the ramifications throughout the country and in Arkansas topped the political headlines discussed on Capitol View Sunday morning.

John DiPippa, Dean Emeritus of the Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas Little Rock, joined host Bob Clausen to talk ruling and how it triggered laws banning abortion in Arkansas and other states. DiPippa also talked about what further legal challenges may face women seeking ab abortion.

Will Jones, the newly elected Pulaski County prosecuting attorney, then joined the program to talk about his election experience, filling the shoes of long-time prosecutor Larry Jegley and what he sees as the future of the office.

The latest updates from the Arkansas School Safety Commission, how local schools are training to be ready in case of active shooters and the debate over new federal gun control legislation were all also discussed.