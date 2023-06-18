LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The State Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision, ending a temporary restraining order that delayed the Arkansas LEARNS Act. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with St. Rep. Jamie Scott (D-North Little Rock) and St. Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville) of the Future Caucus to discuss the recent ruling by the State Supreme Court on the Arkansas LEARNS Act. They also highlighted what the Future Caucus has tackled in this session.

Then, Brock met with former Capitol View host Jessi Turnure to talk about what she’s done since hosting the show and what she’s doing now.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 on Sundays at 8:30 a.m.