LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas legislature’s special session ended with bills on tax cuts, FOIA changes and COVID-19 restrictions being signed into law. This and more on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock first met with Matt Campbell with the Blue Hog Report to discuss the recent Freedom of Information Act changes and how he has used FOIA to see certain spending reports from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration.

Then, Roby met with Dr. Jay Barth, professor emeritus at Hendrix College, and Bill Vickery with the Capitol Advisors Group to discuss the Arkansas legislature’s recent special session.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.