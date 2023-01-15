LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As January hits the halfway mark, a new governor took the stage in the Natural State. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’s week and Arkansas healthcare are the main topics of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was joined by Sen. Missy Irvin, chair of the Senate Public Health Committee, to speak on the status of healthcare policy in the state. Irvin spoke on the unwinding of Medicaid continuous enrollment and the ramifications of the change policy-wise.

Then, Brock was joined by political analysts Sylvester Smith and Michael Cook to talk about Sanders’ first week in office. Cook noted that he was worried about some of the executive orders that Sanders signed, and Smith said he was very confident about her cabinet picks so far.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.