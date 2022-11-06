LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With three days remaining until Election Day, reviewing the candidates and issues on the ballot was the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock began by rounding out election coverage by showing highlights from the United States Senate race debate.

Brock then invited political analysts to look at and express their opinions on the candidates and their performances so far. Democrat strategist Michael Cook and Republican strategist Sylvester Smith were the analysts.

Brock and the analysts discussed the performance of the Governor candidates and how well they campaigned early in the race as well as their performance during the debate.

Smith believed that Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was very strong throughout the race and Cook believed the same for Chris Jones.

Brock also asked the analysts their opinions on the issues on the ballot. The two analysts were confident that the first and second issues were likely not going to pass if voters were informed enough on what they were.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.