LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Election Day is fast behind Arkansas and the dust has settled. Looking at the midterm winners is the focus of this Sunday’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock started with a rundown of the winners, and it was full of Republican wins across the board.

“Ruby red Arkansas is ruby redder after the 2022 elections,” Brock said.

Besides Sarah Huckabee Sanders winning the Governor race by a firm 63%, all four incumbent Republican Congressmen – Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman – were comfortably re-elected.

Following the look at the GOP sweep of all Arkansas races, Brock dove into the data that came out of Election Day in Arkansas.

Brock then met with Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd to discuss the national results of the midterms and what races remain for the rest of the country.

Capping off Capitol View, Brock then spoke with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to discuss his midterm win and what his mandate is going into another term as Mayor.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.