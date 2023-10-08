LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A historic vote on Tuesday led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being ousted as Speaker of the House. This and more on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker to talk about the recent ousting of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and what’s next for the House.

Then, Roby met with Arkansas GOP Chairman Joseph Wood to discuss recent national political headlines and the recent controversy regarding the purchase of a podium by the governor’s office reported by multiple state sources.

Capping off the show, Roby sat down with attorney David Couch to talk about a ballot initiative that aims to enshrine the state’s Freedom of Information Act in the Arkansas Constitution.

