LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The upcoming legislative sessions and the bills up for vote are up for discussion on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock laid out the bills for the next legislative session and what their impact might be on Arkansas.

Brock then spoke with U.S. Representative French Hill on the balance of power in Congress, specifically on who the new Speaker of the House might end up becoming.

After that, Brock opened the floor for debate between previous general election candidates Anna Beth Gorman, a Democrat, and Leon Jones, a Republican. The two discussed Donald Trump’s run for president, the next generation of Democrat leadership and what needs to be done for education in Arkansas.

