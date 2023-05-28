LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Remembering the life of U.S. Rep. Marion Berry and looking at one group’s efforts to repeal the LEARNS Act are the topics of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with Berry’s former campaign manager Gabe Holmstrom and former chief of staff Chad Causey to share memories of the congressman.

Then, Brock met with Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) chairperson Veronica McClane to discuss the group’s recent effort for a referendum ballot for Arkansas LEARNS after it was denied twice by Attorney General Tim Griffin. She also speaks on the goals of CAPES.

