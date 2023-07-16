LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s Capitol View, Justice Karen Baker stopped by to discuss her more than 12 years on the Arkansas Supreme Court and her plans to run for Chief Justice.

Host Roby Brock also remembers the legacy of longtime Arkansas political figure Charlie Daniels.

Political analysts Joyce Elliott and Bill Vickery recall Daniels and his time in politics after the former land commissioner, secretary of state and state auditor’s recent death.

It was a busy political week in Arkansas, the sudden passing of Charlie Daniels after a brief illness and the Department of Human Services announcing a record disenrollment of Medicaid patients. Roby Brock breaks down the headlines.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.