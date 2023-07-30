LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery passed away Wednesday, just a day after announcing his retirement. This and more are the topics covered on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge to remember the legacy of Lowery after years of hard work and public service.

He was honored in a service at the State Capitol on Friday.

Then, Brock spoke with U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford about his new book and what inspired him to write it. He also talked about major happenings in the U.S. Congress.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK 4.