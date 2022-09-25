LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will now have the chance to vote on whether or not they support recreational marijuana in November.

In the most recent Talk Business & Politics Hendrix College Poll 58.5 percent of Arkansans were for it with 29 percent against and 12.5 percent undecided.

Joining Roby Brock this week is Eddie Armstrong who is the chair of Professional Growth Arkansas and president of Family Council Jerry Cox to discuss the issue.

Brock also discusses groups of independent voters who will be influential in the 2022 elections

Also Brock reviews some of the top political news of the week.