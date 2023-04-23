LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas DHS announced this past Thursday that Medicaid coverage would be restored to recipients that were disenrolled in error. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View

Capitol View host Roby Brock first sat down with Attorney General Tim Griffin to discuss the recently wrapped-up legislative session and laws that came out of it like the prison reform bill signed into law by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders earlier in the month. Griffin also spoke on the efforts to tackle price gouging after the tornado outbreak on March 31.

Then, Brock met with St. Sen. Fred Love (D-Mabelvale) and St. Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Perryville) to discuss important healthcare legislation during the 2023 session and Medicaid disenrollment.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.