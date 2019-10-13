Capitol View: Pay to Play and the future of college sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, the California law called the Fair Pay to Play Act could open the door to changes affecting student athletes across the country, including in Arkansas.

Starting in 2023, California will allow college athletes to be paid for use of their name and image.

Athletic Director Brad Teague from the University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University President Chuck Welch join Jay Bir to share their perspective concerning the financial future of college athletics.

