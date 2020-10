LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this week’s Capitol View, we take a look at the race for the seat in Arkansas’ Second Congressional District.

Democrat State Senator Joyce Elliott is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman French Hill.

We hear from them both, and we have the wrap up of the week’s political news on the national and local level.

Capitol View normally airs at 8:30 a.m., right before Meet the Press but was preempted this week for French Open tennis.