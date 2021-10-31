Capitol View, Oct. 31, 2021 — Arkansas Secretary of State Mike Preston

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by the Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston to discuss Arkansas’ low unemployment rate, the growth of its labor pool and the struggling hospitality industry in the state.

Also, on Capitol View, Jay Bir interviews Jerry Adams and Bryan Barnhouse of the Arkansas Research Alliance. He also spotlights a pair of lawsuits that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is involved in and modern gun season coming for deer hunters in the state.