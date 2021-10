LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by the University of Central Arkansas Associate Professor Jeremy Horpedahl to discuss a tax proposal put out by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Also on Capitol View, Jay Bir showcases changes to COVID-19 in the state and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announces a grant to improve public safety. There will also be an update on the casino situation in Pope County and the John Deere strike’s impact in Arkansas.