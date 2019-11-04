Capitol View, November 2nd: remembering John Walker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –On Capitol View this week, remembering John Walker. The lawyer and lawmaker died this week at the age of 82.

Three of Walker’s peers join Jay Bir to share stories and discuss the legacy of the civil rights pioneer.

Plus, Mischa Martin, Director of the DHS Division of Children and Family Services discusses continuing efforts to help children in need of adoption.

Here are links to The Call and Project Zero, two adoption organizations mentioned by Martin.

You can watch this week’s full episode above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK-TV right before NBC’s Meet the Press.