LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this week’s Capitol View, we take a look back at the top political stories of the week affecting Arkansas.

Congressman French Hill joins Jay Bir to discuss his perspective on the impeachment inquiry, trade deals and an effort to help veterans with bad credit due to technical issues with distribution of their V.A. benefits.

You can watch this week’s full episode above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 on KARK-TV right before NBC’s Meet the Press.