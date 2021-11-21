Capitol View, Nov. 21, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View, Jay Bir is joined by Josh Price, one of the Democratic candidates for Secretary of State. Price discusses how the office has come to the forefront in the past election and some of his goals if he were to win the office. Those goals include improving registration, outreach and standardization across Arkansas counties.

Bir also takes a look at the halting of vaccine requirements for large employers, sports betting and the state’s Christmas Tree supply. We also hear from Arkansas lawmakers and public figures about what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving.