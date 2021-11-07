Capitol View, Nov. 11, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, Michigan Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and West Virginia Justice of the Court of Appeals Beth Walker. The three women host the Lady Justice: Women of the Court podcast. Bir talks to the trio about their podcast and about how the courts work in different states.

Bir also interviews Van Buren County Judge Dale James about alcohol sales and other business-related topics in that county. There is also news updates on challenges to the upcoming vaccine rules for large businesses.