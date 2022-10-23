LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Breaking down debates and the latest polling of Arkansas voters were the focus of Sunday’s Capitol View.

Host Roby Brock was joined by Robert Coon, managing partner at Impact Management Group, and Jay Barth, professor emeritus of political science at Hendrix College, to discuss the findings of the latest polling from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.

The polling came at the end of a week of debates between those running for statewide office in Arkansas. Democratic Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale and Republican strategist Bill Vickery weighed in on how the candidates performed and what impact they thought the debates could have on voters.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.