LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On this week’s edition of Capitol View, the shifting management for the Democratic Party in Arkansas and an outlook on the landscape leading into the 2024 election cycle are the focus.

Starting off the show, Capitol View host Roby Brock broke down the major happenings in the Capitol over the last week. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her picks for her cabinet and Governor Hutchinson received his final commission reports before he leaves office.

Following the headlines, Brock met with the outgoing Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman Grant Tennille. Tennille spoke on why he did not seek reelection as chairman of the party and what the future for the Democrats in Arkansas looks like.

Brock is then joined by Jonathan Martin, Senior Political Columnist and Political Bureau Chief for Politico. Martin gave his analysis on Georgia’s recent runoff, Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party and Democrats preparing for a new generation of leaders in the party.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.