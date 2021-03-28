Capitol View, March 28th: Paying college athletes, plus, State Treasurer Milligan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is attempting to join states that would allow college athletes to profit off of their name and likeness.

The Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics at Arkansas State University Tom Bowen joins Jay Bir to discuss the idea.

Plus, State Treasurer Dennis Milligan talks about the Financial Education Commission, and what he says it could mean for Arkansans’ financial futures.

Watch the full conversations above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. right before Meet the Press.