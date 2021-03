LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this week’s Capitol View, David Cook with the Arkansas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association joins Jay Bir.

They discuss efforts by the state legislature aimed at assisting those battling the disease, and their often unpaid caregivers.

Watch the full conversation above.

Jay also discusses the latest news out of Washington, D.C. with correspondent Kellie Meyer.

Capitol View airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m., right before Meet the Press.