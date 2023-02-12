LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big week in legislation has passed after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the details of her LEARNS bill package. The details of this legislative package are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock was first joined by Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva to talk about the details of Sanders’ LEARNS plan.

“Governor Sanders has been very clear that improving education in the state of Arkansas is going to be her priority and this vision is going to help us move that needle,” Oliva said.

Then, Brock met with Scott Hamilton, CEO of the Urban League of Arkansas, to discuss what is being done in Arkansas to tackle criminal justice reform and the impact of the proposed bill that would end affirmative action in the state.

