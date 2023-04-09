LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much of Arkansas is still recovering after a deadly tornado outbreak a week ago. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. to discuss the ongoing efforts by the city and its citizens to clean up damage caused by a tornado outbreak on March 31.

Then, Brock met with former St. Sen. Joyce Elliot with Get Loud Arkansas and Bill Vickery with the Capitol Advisors Group to discuss their takes on recent happenings at the State Capitol.

Capitol View airs on KARK 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays.