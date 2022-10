LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is coming down to the wire for candidates as there a little over one week until Election Day.

Libertarian governor candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. joined host Roby Brock for this Sunday’s Capitol View.

Harrington spoke with Brock on criminal justice reform, his opponents and his other policies.

Brock also highlighted Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District candidates at their previous debate.

