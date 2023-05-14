LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The many recent headlines in national politics and the lawsuit filed against the LEARNS Act are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Ali Noland, the attorney representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against LEARNS to give her thoughts on the merits of the case.

Then, Brock met with Richard Bearden of Impact Management Group and Michael Cook with Cook Consulting to talk about the biggest happenings in national politics.

Capitol View airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.