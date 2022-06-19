LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest developments in the January 6 Committee hearings led the discussion on Capitol View Sunday morning.

Reporter Jessi Turnure with the Nexstar Washington bureau joined host Bob Clausen to talk about the committee’s latest hearing, which focused on President Donald Trump’s interactions with Vice President Mike Pence in the days leading up to the VP’s certification of the electoral college vote.

Cheryl May then joined the program to discuss the latest developments with the Arkansas School Safeyy Commission, which was brought back by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the wake of recent shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. May went through the commission’s findings after it was originally convened in 2018 and what changes they had seen in the interim.

Psychologist Krameelah Banks also stopped by the program to offer suggestions on how parents can talk to their children about school shootings.