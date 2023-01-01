LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The changing of the guard at the Arkansas Capitol has many thinking back on the efforts of Governor Hutchinson on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock sat down with Shane Broadway, Vice President for University Relations at the Arkansas State University System, and Bill Vickery of the Capitol Advisors Group to discuss the extensive legacy that Asa Hutchinson left after his two-term stint as Governor of Arkansas.

The three also discussed Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sander’s plans going into office and what her start as Governor will look like.

Capitol View airs Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on KARK 4.