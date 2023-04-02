LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A major piece of criminal justice reform legislation was announced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the past week. This and more are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock met with Cody Hiland, chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas. They discussed the recent indictment of former Pres. Donald Trump and developments at the state capitol regarding tax cuts and criminal justice.

Then, Brock sat down with St. Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett), the lead sponsor of SB495, a major sentencing reform bill recently filed in the legislature. Gilmore discussed the particulars of the legislation.

Capitol View airs at 8:30 a.m. on Sundays on KARK 4.