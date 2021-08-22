Coronavirus Coverage from KARK

Capitol View: Gov. Asa Hutchinson, AG Leslie Rutledge join to discuss mask mandates and redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to talk about how the state is helping with rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the controversy over mask mandates.

Also on Capitol View Jay Bir speaks with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge about appealing a county judge’s decision to temporarily block Act 1002, a law banning mask mandates in Arkansas, and future redistricting efforts now that the 2020 Census results are in.

