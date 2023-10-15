LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The search for a new Speaker of the House continues after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted. This and more on this week’s Capitol View.

Capitol View host Roby Brock first met with Congressman French Hill to talk about the ongoing effort to find a new Speaker of the House as well as the current situation in Israel.

Then, Roby met with Rep. Denise Ennett (D-Little Rock) to discuss a proposed ballot initiative that aims to eliminate the sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

