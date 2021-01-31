Capitol View for January 31: The high profile race to be the next Arkansas Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, political strategists Bill Vickery and Jessica DeLoach join Jay Bir to review the political news of the week, including the announcement from Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she is joining the republican primary in the race for governor.

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are also seeking the office.

DeLoach and Vickery say the well-known field of candidates will likely make for an exciting primary.

