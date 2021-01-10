Capitol View for Jan. 10: Congressman Hill gives insight into U.S. Capitol riot, Regular Session starts Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This week on “Capitol View”, Congressman French Hill (R-Arkansas) District 2 joins the show to give a little insight into the riot that happened Wednesday at the United States Capitol.

The Regular Session of the 93rd General Assembly starts Monday. Senate Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana) and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-District 6) join the show to preview some of the session.

Also in the show, we take a look at the peaceful protest that took place at the Arkansas State Capitol, as well as other state capitols across the country that caused lockdowns following the violence on Capitol Hill.

