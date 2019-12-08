Breaking News
Fayetteville police officer killed behind police department, suspect dead

Capitol View for December 8, Frank Scott Jr. talks city budget

Capitol View
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, Little Rock has approved of the 2020 budget. Frank Scott Jr. joins the show this week to talk about the budget that the city decided on.

Jay Bir talks with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. about what the plan holds for spending on housing, education and many other parts of the city.

Plus, an inside look at the Be Pro Be Proud’s mobile, a workforce workshop working to get Arkansans to work.

Watch the full conversation above.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings on KARK at 8:30, right before Meet the Press.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories