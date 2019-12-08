Capitol View for December 8, Frank Scott Jr. talks city budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week, Little Rock has approved of the 2020 budget. Frank Scott Jr. joins the show this week to talk about the budget that the city decided on.

Jay Bir talks with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. about what the plan holds for spending on housing, education and many other parts of the city.

Plus, an inside look at the Be Pro Be Proud’s mobile, a workforce workshop working to get Arkansans to work.

Capitol View airs Sunday mornings on KARK at 8:30, right before Meet the Press.