Capitol View for August 23, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Capitol View this week Joyce Elliott joins Jay Bir in studio to talk about some of the local issues here in Arkansas, plus what she plans to try to do if she were to make it to D.C.

Also, Dan Whitfield says he’s had an interesting battle to even try to get on the ballot here in Arkansas.

Plus hate crimes laws in Arkansas, could they be a thing? Several lawmakers are trying to make it a subject in the next general session.

We give you the breakdown on that and more this week on Capitol View.