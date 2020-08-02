Capitol View for August 1, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View State Senator Jason Rapert will join us talking about his battle with COVID-19.

You can watch Senator Rapert’s full interview below:

Also, they are tasked with spending an awful lot of money but the chair of the CARES act steering committee Elizabeth Smith joins to talk about some of the process involved with that.

You can see more in the CARES act steering spreadsheet below or visit their website HERE.

Also in the show this week; the top political headlines.