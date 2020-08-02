Capitol View for August 1, 2020

Capitol View
Posted: / Updated:
Capitol View- French Hill_32509853-159532

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View State Senator Jason Rapert will join us talking about his battle with COVID-19.  

You can watch Senator Rapert’s full interview below:

Also, they are tasked with spending an awful lot of money but the chair of the CARES act steering committee Elizabeth Smith joins to talk about some of the process involved with that.

You can see more in the CARES act steering spreadsheet below or visit their website HERE.

cares-act-steering-comm-spreadsheetDownload

Also in the show this week; the top political headlines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories