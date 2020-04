LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — First, Jay Bir talks with state senator Bruce Maloch, who also happens to be in banking and agriculture, plus a discussion on the plan for the fiscal session.

Our good pal chuck todd from meet the press gives us a national view who is also joined by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Plus all the news and headlines to keep you up to date on what’s going on, and you can’t go anywhere so watch capitol view this week.

You can watch the conversations in the video above.